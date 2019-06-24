cabbageonthemoon
The owner is super friendly and will take care of you. Great location, quality product. Looking forward to going again!
We greatly appreciate you and your review! thank you!!
5.0
6 reviews
great atmosphere, an amazing owner! that will take care of you and what you need😁👍
Thank you very much for the review!!
A true alternative medicine provider, High quality products, Great customer service. I wish this man the best, Look forward to seeing hem again soon.
Thank you so much for the review!! We appreciate you for coming and hope to see you again soon!!
Best selection and quality!!
I always make sure to get the best quality products on my shelves, and I love to hear that im doing a good job at that. Thank you for the review Victoria. Next time you come make sure to let us know you left us a review on Leafly to give you a little discount ;)
I love this place very friendly and always welcome you
Thank You Lauraesc!! come by the shop and let us know you left a review for a discount of any item!
The customer service was great. Anthony was very welcoming & knowledgeable on all his products. Explained the benefits of every product I was interested in. I bought some gummies and focus pills which I can’t wait to try! Will definitely be coming back and recommend to friends.
Thank you for the awesome review!!! we are a pretty small but humble store that strives to give everybody a great experience! It's customers like you that give us purpose to continue providing the amazing benefits the cannabis plant has to offer!!