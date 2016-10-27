WarfRat221
The staff is great. Very helpful and always polite with any questions I may have. “EM” is awesome to deal with and always helpful. I have noticed a very positive change over the past few months with this dispensary and it continues to get even better with each visit. Both myself and my two dogs ( pet formula cbd) use products from vireo with excellent results. I highly recommend the pet cbd for any dog suffering from arthritis. Dramatic results in my 11 1/2 year old yellow lab. Very positive with my 8 year old husky and her anxiety. For myself the treatment has worked tremendously for very severe post back surgery pain. Sure beats taking 320 Dr prescribed oxy a month. I have used vape from another dispensary in the capital district and felt discomfort in my lungs following use. I haven’t had ANY problems with Vireo vape cartridges or refill solution. The oral solution I tried worked very well on a shoulder injury that cortisone shots could not suppress. I strongly recommend Vireo and its staff for your medical medicine. Thank you “EM” for all of your help in finding the correct solution for my medical needs.
