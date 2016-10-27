Ashellris on July 29, 2019

Having just enrolled in the medical marijuana program here in NYS, and not being very familiar with cannabis as a whole (previous negative interactions with both it and people) I never thought I would find myself going down this route for treatment. (But again, I never expected to be diagnosed with a demyelinating disease.) As I said, I was brand new to the world of medical marijuana, and was not sure how I would react to the products, etc. Having done weeks of research online, I decided to come to Vireo for two main reasons: The first was the fact that they had formulas in both a 20:1 and 6:1 ratio- specifically, the 6:1 that was available as a vaporizer; the second was that their prices were significantly less than the other local dispensaries. The staff was kind, patient and understanding. I felt like they truly cared about the work they were doing as well as their patients' wellbeing. I spoke with someone today on the phone who was calling to check in to see how my first week-ish of treatment was going. The notes they seem to make regarding your treatment and what is working/not working is really helpful. It's one less thing to have to worry about. I also like that there happens to be a Vireo dispensary in my hometown which could come in handy should I forget or be out of my "meds" when traveling/visiting family. I give the Atmosphere 4 stars because the Albany location is in a very odd place, between a Freihofer's and a Smoker's Choice in a small strip mall with limited parking on Fuller Rd. I drove past it the first time because it didn't seem to fit in terms of the location. While I agree that Fuller Rd has great accessibility, this particular location may not be ideal. I'm quite satisfied with my first visit and follow-ups from the staff. Thanks Vireo!