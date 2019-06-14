44 products
High Performance Palm Battery
from Vireo Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
M3 CCell Battery
from Vireo Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Variable Voltage Battery
from Vireo Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Bug RX Replacement Coils
from Vireo Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$20pack of 5
In-store only
The Bug RX Vape Mod Kit
from Vireo Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Vireo Red Bulk Oil for Vaporization 2 mL
from Vireo Health
950mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$190each
In-store only
Vireo Yellow Bulk Oil for Vaporization 2 mL
from Vireo Health
856mg
THC
144mg
CBD
$190each
In-store only
Vireo Green Bulk Oil for Vaporization 2 mL
from Vireo Health
500mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$190each
In-store only
Vireo Blue Bulk Oil for Vaporization 2 mL
from Vireo Health
144mg
THC
856mg
CBD
$190each
In-store only
Vireo Red Oral Solution 25 mL Bottle
from Vireo Health
23.75mg
THC
1.25mg
CBD
$170each
In-store only
Vireo Yellow Oral Solution 25 mL Bottle
from Vireo Health
24mg
THC
4mg
CBD
$170each
In-store only
Vireo Green Oral Solution 25 mL Bottle
from Vireo Health
25mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$299each
In-store only
Vireo Blue Oral Solution 25 mL Bottle
from Vireo Health
7mg
THC
42mg
CBD
$299each
In-store only
Vireo Indigo Oral Solution 25 mL Bottle
from Vireo Health
2.5mg
THC
47.5mg
CBD
$182each
In-store only
Vireo Vaporizer Starter Pack
from Vireo Health
95mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$99each
In-store only
Vireo Red Prefilled Vaporizer Cartridge 0.5 mL
from Vireo Health
237.5mg
THC
12.5mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Vireo Yellow Prefilled Vaporizer Cartridge 0.5 mL
from Vireo Health
214mg
THC
36mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Vireo Green Prefilled Vaporizer Cartridge 0.5 mL
from Vireo Health
125mg
THC
125mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Vireo Blue Prefilled Vaporizer Cartridge 0.5 mL
from Vireo Health
36mg
THC
214mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Vireo Red Oral Solution 12.5 mL Bottle
from Vireo Health
23.75mg
THC
1.25mg
CBD
$86each
In-store only
Vireo Yellow Oral Solution 12.5 mL Bottle
from Vireo Health
24mg
THC
4mg
CBD
$86each
In-store only
Vireo Green Oral Solution 12.5 mL Bottle
from Vireo Health
25mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$165each
In-store only
Vireo Blue Oral Solution 12.5 mL Bottle
from Vireo Health
7mg
THC
42mg
CBD
$165each
In-store only
Vireo Indigo Oral Solution 12.5 mL Bottle
from Vireo Health
2.5mg
THC
47.5mg
CBD
$91each
In-store only
Vireo Red Bulk Oil for Vaporization 1 mL
from Vireo Health
475mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$100each
In-store only
Vireo Yellow Bulk Oil for Vaporization 1 mL
from Vireo Health
428mg
THC
72mg
CBD
$100each
In-store only
Vireo Green Bulk Oil for Vaporization 1 mL
from Vireo Health
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$100each
In-store only
Vireo Blue Bulk Oil for Vaporization 1 mL
from Vireo Health
72mg
THC
428mg
CBD
$100each
In-store only
Etain Forte Capsules 15 Count
from Etain
9mg
THC
0.1mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Etain Balance Capsules 15 Count
from Etain
8mg
THC
8mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Etain Mezzo Capsules 15 Count
from Etain
5mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Etain Dolce Capsules 15 Count
from Etain
0.1mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Etain Dolce Capsules XL 15 Count
from Etain
3mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$125each
In-store only
Etain Forte Capsules 30 Count
from Etain
9mg
THC
0.1mg
CBD
$110each
In-store only
Etain Balance Capsules 30 Count
from Etain
8mg
THC
8mg
CBD
$120each
In-store only
Etain Mezzo Capsules 30 Count
from Etain
5mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
Etain Dolce Capsules 30 Count
from Etain
0.1mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$120each
In-store only
Etain Dolce Capsules XL 30 Count
from Etain
3mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$250each
In-store only
Etain Forte Oral Spray
from Etain
7mg
THC
0.1mg
CBD
$105each
In-store only
Etain Balance Oral Spray
from Etain
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$105each
In-store only
12