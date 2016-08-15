zorrbabe on September 14, 2019

I think this is a great dispensary that has many different options that are constantly added. At first it was way too expensive for vaporized vireo health products and every other verio health product compared to Syracuse products but they started to import from different dispensaries and now they have affordable products. They even have these great cough drops like things that are honey oil for $10 for five of them so that is a decent deal. The atmosphere is great they have a water cooler and teas.