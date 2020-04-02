100 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 21
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$220
Deals
Leafly Followers Get 5% Off!
Valid 2/4/2020 – 2/5/2021
Follow us on Leafly and get 5% off your first in-store purchase!
Not valid with other offers or promotions.
Leafly Followers Get 5% Off!
Valid 2/4/2020 – 2/5/2021
Follow us on Leafly and get 5% off your first in-store purchase!
Not valid with other offers or promotions.
Staff picks
KindUrth CBD Gummies 1500mg Day
from KindUrth
0mg
THC
1500mg
CBD
$110each
In-store only
Mr. Moxey's Calm CBD Mint
from Mr. Moxey's Mints by Botanica Seattle
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Landon's Health Hut Yummy Gummies 25mg
from Landon's Health Hut
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
BKLN FLWR Pre-Roll: Sour Space Candy
from BKLYN CBD
0.11%
THC
15.71%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$30pack of 5
In-store only
Bloom Farms Stone Fruit 250mg Mini Vape Pen
from BLOOM FARMS
0%
THC
55.62%
CBD
$50250 mg
In-store only
Medihaze Vape Cartridge
from Tribe Tokes
0.09%
THC
59.23%
CBD
MediHaze
Strain
$55200mg/0.5ml
In-store only
Sow Eden Organics Calm Whipped Body Butter
from Sow Eden Organics
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Authentic Hemp Juniper Joint Rub 500mg
from Authentic Hemp
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Kana EGF Active Botanical Essence
from Kana Skincare
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$90each
In-store only
TRIBEauty Superfood Face Mask
from TRIBEauty
0mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Kana Purple Rice + CBD Sleeping Mask
from Kana Skincare
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Yuyo Botanics 900mg Turmeric Tincture
from Yuyo Botanics
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$160each
In-store only
Authentic Hemp 1000mg Tinctures
from Authentic Hemp
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$130each
In-store only
All Products
Sour Space Candy Hemp
from Apricity
0.06%
THC
15.59%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Hawaiian Haze Hemp
from Apricity
0.17%
THC
21.81%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
CBeeD 500mg Raw Honey
from The CBeeD Co
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
CBeeD 250mg Raw Honey
from The CBeeD Co
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Kapsulz Sleep CBD Capsule
from Kapsulz
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Kapsulz Daily CBD Capsule with Multi-Vitamin
from Kapsulz
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Kapsulz Recovery CBD Capsule
from Kapsulz
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Florance 750mg Soft Gel Capsules
from Florance
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Florance Lozenge Black Currant 25mg
from Florance
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Florance Lozenge Mint-Eucalyptus 6mg
from Florance
0mg
THC
6mg
CBD
$8each
In-store only
KindUrth CBD Gummies 1500mg Night
from KindUrth
0mg
THC
1500mg
CBD
$110each
In-store only
KindUrth CBD Gummies 750mg Day
from KindUrth
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$85each
In-store only
KindUrth CBD Gummies 750mg Night
from KindUrth
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$85each
In-store only
Mr. Moxey's Dream CBD Mint
from Mr. Moxey's Mints by Botanica Seattle
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Mr. Moxey's Relief CBD Mint
from Mr. Moxey's Mints by Botanica Seattle
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Rosebud CBD Dark Chocolate Bar
from Rosebud CBD
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Landon's Health Hut Yummy Gummies 10mg
from Landon's Health Hut
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Lagom Tea
from Lagom Tea
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Terp Science Labs 100mg GG Pre-Roll
from Terp Science Labs
0%
THC
10%
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Terp Science Labs 75mg GG Pre-Roll
from Terp Science Labs
0%
THC
7.5%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Terp Science Labs 100mg Sour Diesel Pre-Roll
from Terp Science Labs
0%
THC
10%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Terp Science Labs 75mg Sour Diesel
from Terp Science Labs
0%
THC
7.5%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Terp Science Labs 100mg Watermelon Kush Pre-roll
from Terp Science Labs
0%
THC
10%
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Terp Science Labs 75mg Watermelon Kush Pre-roll
from Terp Science Labs
0%
THC
7.5%
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Bloom Farms Stone Fruit 250mg Cartridge
from BLOOM FARMS
0%
THC
55.62%
CBD
$45250 mg
In-store only
Bloom Farms Blackberry 250mg Cartridge
from BLOOM FARMS
0%
THC
57.06%
CBD
$45250 mg
In-store only
Bloom Farms Natural 250mg Cartridge
from BLOOM FARMS
0%
THC
58.1%
CBD
$45250 mg
In-store only
123