Virgin Abis is a locally owned, community focused "dispensary-in-waiting". While we wait on our dispensary license, we are serving both the local and tourist community with premium, single source Hemp and CBD products! We choose to work with small, family or women owned businesses and locally source the majority of our smoking accessories! We stock a fantastic selection of lab tested products including tinctures, edibles, bath soaks, beauty products, premium hemp flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges and pre-filled pens, and educational literature.