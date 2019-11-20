Follow
Virtue Supply Company
Veterans 10% discount
All veterans receive 10% off their purchase at Virtue Supply Company.
Staff picks
Single 50mg Chocolate Turtles [Honu]
from Honu Inc.
50%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$7.5each
In-store only
Passionfruit 150mg THC Sativa Magic Drops [Magic Number]
from Magic Number
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Cream Soda 150mg Indica Magic Drops [Magic Number]
from Magic Number
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Pomegranate Gummies 1:1 THC/CBD [WYLD]
from Wyld
50mg
THC
48.7mg
CBD
No strain
Strain
$20each
In-store only
2g Smiley Face Rose Pepita Cannagar [Bull Run]
from Bull Run
25.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Smiley Face
Strain
$40each
In-store only
All Products
Banana Punch [Gnome Grown]
from Gnome Grown Organics
17.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Punch
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream [Güd Gardens]
from Gud Gardens
25.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Peach Cobbler [Deep Creek]
from Deep Creek Gardens
17.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Peach Cobbler
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Llama Kush [Deep Creek]
from Deep Creek Gardens
24.74%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Llama Kush
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Obama Kush [Güd Gardens]
from Güd Gardens
28.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bubbl3gum Breath [Fox Hollow Flora]
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubbl3gum Breath
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cascade Orange [Güd Gardens]
from Güd Gardens
26.1%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Cascade Orange
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sovr Patch Kids [Güd Gardens]
from Güd Gardens
28.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Sovr Patch Kids
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO [Gnome Grown]
from Gnome Grown Organics
25.19%
THC
0.09%
CBD
GMO
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry AK-47 [Resin Ranchers]
from Resin Rancher's
27.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry AK-47
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa [Gnome Grown]
from Gnome Grown Organics
24.59%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Supa Durban [Deep Creek]
from Deep Creek Gardens
22.46%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Supa Durban
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Shiatsu Kush Roll Your Own 14g [Gud Gardens]
from Gud Gardens
24.6%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Shiatsu Kush
Strain
$29½ oz
In-store only
Dogwalker [Deep Creek]
from Deep Creek Gardens
29.16%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Dogwalker
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Casey Kush [Leap Farms]
from LEAP FARMS
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
CASEY KUSH
Strain
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Banana Sherbet [Fox Hollow Flora]
from Fox Hollow Flora
24.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbet
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry Soda [Güd Gardens]
from Güd Gardens
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MAC [Resin Ranchers]
from Resin Ranchers
25.66%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Watermelon Zkittles [Fox Hollow Flora]
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.43%
THC
0%
CBD
WATERMELON ZKITTLES
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Huckleberry Web [Deep Creek]
from Deep Creek Gardens
6.39%
THC
12.96%
CBD
Huckleberry Web
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lion's Gold [Lucky Lion]
from Lucky Lion
31%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Lion's Gold
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mt. Hood Magic X Durban Poison [Resin Ranchers]
from Resin Rancher's
27.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Mt. Hood Magic
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lime Mango Wax [CBDiscovery]
from CBDiscovery
72.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime Mango
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Lemon Sour OG [CBDiscovery]
from CBDiscovery
71.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Lemon OG
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Sour Beer Wax [CBDiscovery]
from CBDiscovery
68.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Beer
Strain
$16.671 g
In-store only
Raw Glue Wax [CBDiscovery]
from CBDiscovery
70.35%
THC
0%
CBD
RAW Glue
Strain
$16.671 g
In-store only
Black Cherry Punch Wax [CBDiscovery]
from CBDiscovery
73.24%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Black Cherry Punch
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Lemon Kush Wax [CBDiscovery]
from CBDiscovery
60.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$261 g
In-store only
Grease Monkey Badder Rosin [Bo's Nose Knows]
from Bo's Nose Knows
65.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
MAC 2 Badder Rosin [Bo's Nose Knows]
from Bo's Nose Knows
67.29%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC 2
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Lemon Banana Sherbet Rosin [Bo's Nose Knows]
from Bo's Nose Knows
68%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Banana Sherbet
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Kosher Tangie Live Resin [Dab Society]
from Dab Society Extracts
74.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Tangie
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
In The Pines Live Resin Sauce [Higher Cultures]
from Higher Cultures
83.7%
THC
0%
CBD
In The Pines
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Marionberry Kush Canary Diamonds [Higher Cultures]
from Higher Cultures
87.3%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Marionberry Kush
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Strawberry Banana Batter [Mana Extracts]
from Mana Extracts
71.22%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$16.671 g
In-store only
