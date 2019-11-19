Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
10-15% off all paraphernalia today!! Get yourself the Puffco Peak or PAX 3!
About
Vice is nice, but a little Virtue won't hurt you.
Virtue Supply Company is open for business, ready to supply the Pearl District with all your cannabis needs and desires. Not only do we provide premium quality cannabis products, but we also feature mineral specimens, stones, crystals & local artwork that are all available for purchase.
We help our customers one at a time and walk you through the process, so whether you're brand new to cannabis or a seasoned vet, you will recieve a high quality experience and service.