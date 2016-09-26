Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Discovery Cannabis is the standard for quality and price on the Oregon Coast. We are located in Waldport on Highway 101 (next to the Shell gas station). Parking is available out front (for larger vehicles ample spots exist both behind the building and across the street). Our experienced and knowledgeable budtenders can help you find the right products ...stop by and see our selection and quality!