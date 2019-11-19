Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Walla Walla Cannabis Company is a recreational & medical shop located in the heart of beautiful wine country. We are proud to offer the best selection and prices of quality crafted cannabis, curated from the finest Washington State farms. Our friendly, knowledgeable staff welcomes all of your questions 7 days a week.
Medical Consulting & Cards issued Mon-Fri 10AM to 5PM
**Menu prices include all state and local taxes.