Deals
Stoney Sundays!
Sunday, the day of relaxation and rest. Now you can swing by The Weedery and get a 15% DISCOUNT on any and everything ALL DAY! Relax and spend your Sunday the way you want!
Must be 21+ years of age.
All Products
Sundae Driver by High Tide
from HIGH TIDE
12.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Cherry Bomb by Capital Green
from Capital Green
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Bomb
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Primate OG by Leaph
from Leaph
23.29%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Primate OG
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Pink by Windy River Research
from Windy River Research
22.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Trip's Infuser - Blue Cheese [7g] by NW NECTAR
from NW NECTAR
19.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Trip's Infuser - Blue Cheese [7g]
Strain
$40¼ oz
In-store only
Trip's Infuser Refills - Blue Cheese [7g] by NW NECTAR
from NW NECTAR
18.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Trip's Infuser Refills - Blue Cheese [7g]
Strain
$15¼ oz
In-store only
Rasberry Dosido by Virginia Company
from Virginia Company
26.03%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Rasberry Dosido
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Heavy Duty Fruity [FMK] by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
23.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Heavy Duty Fruity [FMK]
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
OrGlue by ORGROW
from ORGrow
17.47%
THC
0.14%
CBD
OrGlue
Strain
$71 g
In-store only
Sherbet by GABRIEL
from Gabriel
18%
THC
2%
CBD
Sherbet
Strain
$37⅛ oz
In-store only
Tropaya Pie #4 by ROYAL TREE GARDENS
from Royal Tree Gardens
18%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Tropaya Pie #4
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple by Burnwell
from Burnwell
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Animal Crackers by Burnwell
from Burnwell
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Crackers
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Mimosa #1 by ROYAL TREE GARDENS
from Royal Tree Gardens
26.96%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Mimosa #1
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Kush by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
23.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Cherry Kush
Strain
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Widow by HIGH STATE FARMS
from High State Farms
21.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Widow
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Forum Cookies by SEATTLE'S PRIVATE RESERVE
from Seattle's Private Reserve
18.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Forum Cookies
Strain
$44⅛ oz
In-store only
Forum Cookie by SEATTLE'S PRIVATE RESERVE
from Seattle's Private Reserve
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Forum Cookie
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Legalized OG by SEATTLE'S PRIVATE RESERVE
from Seattle's Private Reserve
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Legalized OG
Strain
$44⅛ oz
In-store only
Raspberry Dosido by Virginia Company
from Virginia Company
23.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Raspberry Dosido
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Huckleberry Cookies by Fresh Kind Farms
from Fresh Kind Farms
23.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Huckleberry Cookies
Strain
$71 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gelato by Exotikz
from Exotikz
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Rude Boi OG by LUV 8
from LUV 8
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Rude Boi OG
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Pie CO2 Pen by Y.E.S
from Y.E.S
60.5%
THC
2.7%
CBD
Cherry Pie CO2 Pen
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Pink Cookies [Private Reserve][3.5g] by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
25.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Cookies [Private Reserve][3.5g]
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Sunset by LUV 8
from LUV 8
20.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Sunset
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Knockout [3.5g] by Fresh Kind Farms
from Fresh Kind Farms
22.51%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Knockout [3.5g]
Strain
$19⅛ oz
In-store only
Knockout [7g] by Fresh Kind Farms
from Fresh Kind Farms
22.51%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Knockout [7g]
Strain
$45¼ oz
In-store only
Cookie Wreck by Sunshine Farmin
from Sunshine Farmin
15.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Wreck
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Animal Crackers [1g] by Burnwell by AG GROW
from Burnwell by AG GROW
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Crackers [1g]
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Candy Jack [1g] by Burnwell by AG GROW
from Burnwell by AG GROW
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Candy Jack [1g]
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Gasoline Zest by Virginia Company
from Virginia Company
26.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Gasoline Zest
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Fire 5 Pack - Chocolate Mint OG [Infused] by Viva Cannabis
from Viva Cannabis
36.2%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Fire 5 Pack - Chocolate Mint OG [Infused]
Strain
$252 g
In-store only
Dutch Treat by Wa Grower
from WA Grower
23.75%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$31⅛ oz
In-store only
Tres Star by Sunshine Farmin
from Sunshine Farmin
24.57%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Tres Star
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
KIMBO KUSH by Old McDonald
from Old McDonald
22.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$851 oz
In-store only
Pink Taco by Growing Like A Weed
from Growing Like A Weed
26%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Pink Taco
Strain
$47⅛ oz
In-store only
White Durban by FIRELINE CANNABIS
from Fireline Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Peaches & Cream [3.5g] by Burnwell by AG GROW
from Burnwell by AG GROW
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Peaches & Cream [3.5g]
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Hindu Sour [1g] by Burnwell by AG GROW
from Burnwell by AG GROW
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Hindu Sour [1g]
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
