You'll find us at 728 Irene St, in beautiful Walla Walla, WA. At the Walla Walla Weedery we 'carefully curate our cannabis,' and strive to offer the best quality for the best prices. We've cultivated a friendly and comfortable environment for all of our visitors; whether you're a first-timer, an old-timer, or a some-timer. We've sourced a wide array of cannabis products from all over the State that are sure to meet your needs-- and beyond. Located on the corner of Pine and Irene streets, we have ample parking with easy in-and-out access. We recently relocated to this more quiet area of town to offer a more discreet shopping experience and ease of access. We think you're going to love it! We currently are cash-only and have an ATM available on-site. *All Veterans receive a 25% discount on ALL products. Thank you for your service. Required I-502 Disclaimer: Products sold have intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Smoking is hazardous to your health. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of reach of children. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug.