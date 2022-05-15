d........e
April 8, 2022
So happy to have a delivery service in southern maine that offers hard to find flowers from small caregivers at affordable prices! Easy, convenient, knowledgeable and affordable!
Maine Registered Caregiver est 2015 Now Offering Delivery in York County Maine. Out of State Patients Welcome, In-State Only Deliveries. Featuring Maine's Small Batch Caregivers. Maine 5.5% Sales Tax Included. Healer Wellness Advisor trained- Please Contact With Any Questions or For Recommendations. Follow on Facebook to Learn More About Us.
Veterans Receive 10% Off Every Order.