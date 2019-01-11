Offering pickup
Deals
Children’s Coat Drive
Valid 11/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Starting in November, bring in a *New children’s coat and/or new hat and pair of gloves to get 10% off for an entire month! We will be doing this until the end of the year and all donations will go to local Cameron Schools.
Must be new clothing. You’ll receive 10% off from the day you donate, until a month from that date.
All Products
Silver Mountain
from Unknown Brand
12.8%
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2451 ounce
Gas Pump
from Unknown Brand
12.85%
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2451 ounce
Shineapple
from Unknown Brand
18.76%
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2451 ounce
Sundae driver
from Unknown Brand
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2451 ounce
Gelato #33
from Unknown Brand
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2451 ounce
Tangie
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2451 ounce
Blueberry
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$29⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2051 ounce
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$26⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$98½ ounce
$1951 ounce
Cali OG Haze
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2451 ounce
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2451 ounce
Shoreline
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Shoreline
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2451 ounce
Gelato
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2451 ounce
White Widow
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2451 ounce
Silverback Gorilla
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Silverback Gorilla
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$29⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2051 ounce
Afghan Skunk
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghan Skunk
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2451 ounce
Bubble gum
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
75mg Triple Chocolate Brownie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$18each
$18each
75mg Peanut Butter Swirl Brownie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$18each
$18each
100mg Salted Caramels
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
$25each
1000ml GDP cartridge
from Unknown Brand
80%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
1000ml Strawberry Cough
from Unknown Brand
80%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
1000ml Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
80%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
1000ml Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) cartridge
from Unknown Brand
80%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
1000 ml Platinum OG cartridge
from Unknown Brand
80%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
1000ml BlackBerry Lemonade
from Unknown Brand
80%
THC
___
CBD
500ml Blue Dream Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
80%
THC
___
CBD
$25½ gram
$25½ gram
Presidential
from Unknown Brand
95%
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Yoda OG
from Unknown Brand
95%
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Skywalker OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Gushers
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Pink Panties
from Unknown Brand
95%
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram