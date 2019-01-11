Follow
Pickup available
Wayne’s World Dispensary
Pickup available
918-654-3311
Children’s Coat Drive
Valid 11/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Starting in November, bring in a *New children’s coat and/or new hat and pair of gloves to get 10% off for an entire month! We will be doing this until the end of the year and all donations will go to local Cameron Schools.
Must be new clothing. You’ll receive 10% off from the day you donate, until a month from that date.
15% off for first time visitors
Valid 10/18/2019 – 10/19/2020
Always 15% off for first time visitors
Must be a THC purchase, and must have Medical Cannabis card
Senior Sunday!
Valid 10/18/2019 – 10/19/2020
Every Sunday is Senior Saturday! 55+ gets 10% off their entire order
Must be 55+