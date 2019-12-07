360 products
Vape Wednesday!!
10% OFF All Vape Cartridges! ALL DAY LONG!!
May not be combined with any other discounts
All Products
Cookies 'n Cream
from Gold Label Cannabis
18.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Canna-Tsu
from Liberty Reach
0.88%
THC
21.05%
CBD
Canna-Tsu
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Boggy Boon Cherry Pie Kush 1g
from Boggy Boon
20.66%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Sky Cuddler Kush
from Clandestine Gardens
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Sky Cuddler Kush
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dutch Treat
from Black Label
21.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Orange Slushie
from Black Label
14.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Slushie
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cookies
from Gabriel
20%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cookies
Strain
$272 g
In-store only
Gods Gift
from Great Value
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Gods Gift
Strain
$1101 oz
In-store only
Harlequin
from Harmony Farms
5.06%
THC
6.53%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Blackberry Sour
from Northwest Grown
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Sour
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Christmas Cookies
from ORGrow
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Christmas Cookies
Strain
$91 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
GG #4
from Sky Standard Gardens
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
GG #4
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Platinum Punch
from Sky Standard Gardens
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Punch
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Mimosa
from Withit Weed
21.25%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Dutch Treat
from Unknown Brand
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bubba Kush
from Great Value
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$16⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Do-Si-Dog
from Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Frost
from Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
23.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Frost
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Spiked Punch
from Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
23.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Spiked Punch
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
GMO Garlic Cookies
from From the Soil (FTS)
25.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Blackberry Kush
from Withit Weed
24.67%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Snoops Dream
from ORGrow
20.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Snoops Dream
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Harlequin
from Gabriel
6.4%
THC
11%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$272 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Orange Zkittles
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
20.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Zkittles
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Tropicanna Cookies
from Liberty Reach
18.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicanna Cookies
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
24.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Squirt
from MAMA J'S
14.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Squirt
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Orange Cookies
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
23.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
ThunderChemm
from Black Label
20.33%
THC
0%
CBD
ThunderChemm
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Animal Cookies X Stardawg
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
22.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies X Stardawg
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
GG #4
from Northwest Grown
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
GG #4
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gabriel Sunny G 2g
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$271 g
In-store only
Limon y Pina
from MAMA J'S
24.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Limon
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Sour OG Cheese
from SubX
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour OG Cheese
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
White Urkel
from SubX
20%
THC
0%
CBD
White Urkel
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grandpa's Breath
from MAMA J'S
22.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Grandpa's Breath
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Sugar Koosh
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
20.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Sugar Koosh
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Haterade
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
23.56%
THC
2.9%
CBD
Haterade
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Afghan Cookies
from ORGrow
22%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Afghan Cookies
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Afghooey
from Black Label
15.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghooey
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
