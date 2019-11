L00thoarder on May 21, 2017

Due to the lack on information for this store on leafly I was worried that they would not have what I was looking for. I am pleasantly suprised with this location because the prices are very good and the products were also wonderful. Very good place to get your bud, eatables and distillate. The nice lady behind the counter answered all of my questions and gave me a free eatable for my first visit. I will definitely be returning!