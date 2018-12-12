52 products
First Time Patient
Sign up at www.ladychatterley.co for 10% off your first order. Use code NEWLOOK
First time patients only, limit one per customer
All Products
GSC - Your New Best Friend - True Humboldt
from True Humboldt
18.2%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$33⅛ oz
SERPENTINE by Flow Kana - Energizing yet Mellow
from Flow Kana
13.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
GELATO - Smoke Your Dessert!
from True Humboldt
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$25⅛ oz
SKUNK BERRY - Ultra Premium Flower
from BLOOM FARMS
24.22%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$52⅛ oz
DO SI DO - Potent Relaxation
from BLOOM FARMS
23.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$58⅛ oz
3 KINGS - A Genetic Masterpiece
from BLOOM FARMS
23.25%
THC
0.04%
CBD
3 Kings
Strain
$55⅛ oz
SPARK Pax Era Pod by Level - Jack Herer - Creativity, Energy, and Focus
from Level
84%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$62½ g
Tangie Cartridge - Bloom Farms - Boost your Creative Focus
from BLOOM FARMS
66%
THC
0.42%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$35½ g
FLOAT Pax Era Pod by Level
from Level
85%
THC
0%
CBD
$62½ g
ELEVATE Pax Era Pod by Level - Heighten the Body and Mind
from Level
83.9%
THC
1.39%
CBD
$62½ g
Bloom Farms Highlighter Cartridge - Indica 500mg
from BLOOM FARMS
66%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$31½ g
3:1 REMEDY Pax Era Pod by Level - Blue Dream
from Level
24.5%
THC
64.7%
CBD
$74½ g
SENSI CHEW AMORE Aphrodisiac Fudge Bar - 50mg THC
from Sensi Chew
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
SENSI CHEW - INSOMNIA w. Melatonin - Effective and Delicious Sleep Support
from Sensi Chew
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
Relaxing SENSI CHEW Chocolate Caramel Indica - Delicious Tootsie Rolls of Happiness
from Sensi Chew
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
CBD Platinum - Chocolate Caramel Fudge - 100% CBD
from Sensi Chew
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$28each
LOVE POTION No. 7 - Tasty, Passion-inducing, Doubles as Lube
from Humboldt Apothecary
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$45each
NICE DREAM KIN SLIPS - 10mg Infused sublingual strips
from Kin Slips
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30each
Original Mints by Breez 5mg each
from Breez
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
PLUS™ Gummies Blackberry & Lemon
from PLUS Products
90mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$19each
PLUS™ Pineapple/Coconut Gummies CBD only
from PLUS Products
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$19each
PLUS™ Sour Watermelon Gummies
from PLUS Products
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19each
Cinnamon 1:1 Mint Tablets by Breez - Relax and Reboot
from Breez
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$55each
ROYAL MINT MOUTH SPRAY 1000mg Clean, Quick, Strong
from Breez
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$79each
20:1 CBD Pet Tincture by Vet CBD - Aiding Pet Anxiety, Joint Support
from VETCBD
6.25mg
THC
139mg
CBD
$35each
5mg CLOUD BUSTER INFUSED SUBLINGUAL STRIPS w. Tarragon & Citrus
from Kin Slips
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$38each
CBD ProTab - 25mg CBD capsules
from Level
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$45each
CLOUD BUSTER INFUSED SUBLINGUAL STRIPS w. Tarragon & Citrus
from Kin Slips
76mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$31each
Cinnamon 1:1 5mg Mint Tablets by Breez - Relax and Reboot
from Breez
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$28each
EXTRA STRENGTH CLOUD BUSTER INFUSED SUBLINGUAL STRIPS w. Tarragon & Citrus
from Kin Slips
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$45each
DRAGONGLASS by Spirulinex - Sublingual + Superfood - Yes, Please!
from Unknown Brand
72.1mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28each
PLUS™ Sour Blueberry Gummies - Mind and Body, Buzzed
from PLUS Products
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19each
SYMPA-TEA - 10 Pouch Can - Pain + Anxiety
from Kikoko
30mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$63each
SENSUALI-TEA - 10 Pouch Can - Organic Hibiscus and Cardamom Rose
from Kikoko
70mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$45each
Royal Mint Tablets by Breez -- 100mg THC Jar
from Breez
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
TRANQUILI-TEA - 10 Pouch Can - Cannabis Tea for Sleep
from Kikoko
30mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$54each
POSITIVI-TEA - 10 Pouch Can - Mood + Joy
from Kikoko
100mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$50each
KIVA - TERRA BITES - Chocolate-Covered Espresso Beans
from Kiva Confections
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
KIVA - TERRA BITES - Milk Chocolate Blueberries 100mg
from Kiva Confections
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
CBD PARK LIFE Infused sublingual strips w. Mango and Turmeric
from Kin Slips
9mg
THC
103mg
CBD
$50each
