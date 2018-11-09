cb407
Super nice staff
We pride ourselves on having the best of the best on our team! Can't wait to see you again 😄
5.0
8 reviews
This place has a good selection, good service on the phone for deliveries and are honest. This is a great spot I definitely recommend trying weden!
Thank you for the great review! We appreciate you taking the time to give us such wonderful feedback. We look forward to serving you again!
Great service
So glad you're happy! Thanks for the review!
My delivery experience with Weden was amazing! From the awesome service provided by their staff over the phone to the professional and friendly driver who brought me my order, everything was great! The product packaging is awesome and I love their little shopping bags!! I will most definitely be ordering again.
Thank you so much for your kind words. We really appreciate you taking the time out to share your experience with us and hope to see you again soon!
Thank you Fast Grass! The best delivery service in San Diego, hands down :)
Thank you cannagirl87 for your kind words! We look forward to serving you again.
It’s my favorite place to get delivery. Great product and friendly people make me a returning happy customer.
Thank you for your review, we are so glad you found us. Each Fast Grass product is tested for quality, and we are happy to continue being your local friendly delivery service.
Fast Grass is the most friendly & helpful service I've found. I am amazed at their customer service and impressed by their quality of product. I'd give them more than 5 stars if I could!
Wow tilwee, you're making us blush! We are so grateful to have you as part of the Fast Grass family, and are excited to serve you again soon!
Fast Grass people are friendly, helpful, and have good deals all the time! They gave me awesome suggestions for my particular insomnia. And they're amazingly kind/fun, too. Can't say enough good things about Fast Grass!!!
Catfbd, thank you for your heartfelt review! We hope Fast Grass continues to wow you, and we are so so so glad you've received product that works for your particular needs! We look forward to serving you again soon :)