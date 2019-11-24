Follow
$99 Ounces of Flower w/TAX OUT THE DOOR!!!
UPDATED 11/05/19: Hurry in for $99 Ounces of Flower w/TAX OUT THE DOOR: Currently On Hand: Chocolate Hashberry Smalls (20% THC Sativa Hybrid) and Z7 CBD Remedy (1% THC , 13% CBD)
While supplies last. Subject to stock on hand. Keep out of reach of children. For use by adults 21 years of age and older. Do not operate a vehicle or heavy machinery under the influence of this drug.
All Products
Cherry Pie - Light Dep
from Belushi's Farm
25.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Lucky - Light Dep
from Herbal Ally
29.31%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Lucky
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Beach Wedding - Indoor - Indica
from Sugarbud
25.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Beach Wedding
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Original Glue - Indoor
from ReUp Farms
31.52%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Donkey Butter - Indoor
from Grown Rogue
11.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Donkey Butter
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel - Light Dep
from Weedbucks Farm
23.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Black Diamond OG - Light Dep
from Belushi's Farm
26.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Diamond
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Blueberry Cheesecake - Indoor
from Sugarbud
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Cheesecake
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Hidden Pastry - Indoor - Indica
from Sugarbud
25.3%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Hidden Pastry
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Snowball - Indoor - Indica
from Noble Farms
26.86%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Snowball
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Life Coach - Indoor - Hybrid
from Noble Farms
26.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Life Coach
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Rainmaker - Indoor - Hybrid
from Noble Farms
26.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainmaker
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry - Light Dep - Hybrid
from Weedbucks
20.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Black Cherry Punch - Light Dep - Indica
from Weedbucks
20.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Punch
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Super Silver Haze A Buds - Light Dep - Sativa
from Weedbucks
18.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry Smalls - Light Dep
from Unknown Brand
20.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Glue#12
Strain
$41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chief Tiramisu *6 - Rosin
from Happy Cabbage Farms
67.1%
THC
1.32%
CBD
Chief Tiramisu
Strain
$86.51 g
In-store only
Woah Si & Dosi - Sugar Wax
from Dr. Jolly's
73.49%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Woah Si & Dosi
Strain
$221 g
In-store only
Dream Queen - Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
74.58%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Dream Queen
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Sugar Cookies - Shatter
from Sugar Tree Farm
71.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Sugar Cookie
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Kimbo Kush - Sugar Wax
from Dr. Jolly's
76.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Chem Dawg #4 - Pull N Snap
from Sugar Tree Farm
67.95%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Chem Dawg #4
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Banana Punch *6 - Rosin
from Happy Cabbage Farms
69.7%
THC
1.37%
CBD
Banana Punch
Strain
$86.51 g
In-store only
Tahoe OG - Pull N Snap
from Sugar Tree Farm
71.2%
THC
2.91%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake *6 - Hash Rosin
from Happy Cabbage Farms
64.45%
THC
0.78%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$86.51 g
In-store only
Purple Punch - Sugar Wax
from Dr. Jolly's
71.94%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Old Purple Gorilla - Sugar Wax
from Pangea Cannabis
71%
THC
0%
CBD
Old Purple Gorilla
Strain
$13.51 g
In-store only
Strawberry Watermelon - Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
77.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Watermelon
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
AB 13 - Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
71.23%
THC
0%
CBD
AB 13
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Glue - Live Resin
from Dr. Jolly's
80.38%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Super Sundae Driver - Crystals
from Dr. Jolly's
87.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Sundae Driver
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
Snoop Dawg - Sugar Wax
from Dr. Jolly's
71.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Snoop Dawg
Strain
$221 g
In-store only
Platinum Bubba x Grape Stomper - Shatter
from Dr. Jolly's
77.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Bubba x Grape Stomper
Strain
$221 g
In-store only
Mendo Breath - Pull N Snap
from Sugar Tree Farm
65%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel x Green C. - RSO
from Dr. Jolly's
624mg
THC
2.2mg
CBD
Sour Diesel x Green C.
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Mendoo- RSO
from Dr. Jolly's
684.4mg
THC
2.3mg
CBD
Mendooo
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Chocolate Chem - Live Resin
from Dr. Jolly's
73.67%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Chocolate Chem
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Lucid Blue - Pull N Snap
from Sugar Tree Farm
69.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Lucid Blue
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Moon Drops - Nug Run
from Dr. Jolly's
73.75%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Moon Drops
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Chernobyl GMO - Live Resin 1.25g
from HUSH
76.7%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Chernobyl GMO
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
