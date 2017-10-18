Weedbucks was created to provide a similar experience with cannabis products as Starbucks has with coffee. Weedbucks aims to pioneer a third dimension to the dispensary reputation. Our goal is to highlight historical aspects of the surrounding areas by incorporating all components of the past into the present with art, music, and decor, leaving you with an experience you will never forget. Before entering Weedbucks, you’ll be captivated by the window art and overall vibe the soothing graphics project. Once inside, the miner’s theme sends you soaring into the past. The theme is accented with beautiful reclaimed wood, creating an old mine shaft effect. We then add the third dimension with titillating sounds and visuals from local musicians and artists. Overall, Weedbucks has created a fun, stimulating atmosphere that incorporates a Frequent Flyer Program where members receive discounts, enjoy weekly, monthly, and quarterly drawings for prizes, get to “Spin to Win”, and much more. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older. Keep out reach of children.