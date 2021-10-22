Welcome to Weedy Point - Your local cannabis destination where we will always point you in the right direction! With retail stores currently located in Port Colborne and St Catharines we are dedicated to giving you the very best with a wide selection of quality cannabis and cannabis accessories, as well as a focus on creating the most inviting customer experience possible! From first timers to experienced users, we are here to help find what is best for you. Our team of amazing budtenders are patient, knowledgeable and honest. We are all passionate about cannabis and the future of the industry and eager to help service your cannabis curiosities. As a licensed store in the new legal market, our goal is to set a standard for cannabis retail by redefining the experience of purchasing cannabis and helping dissolve the negative stigma associated with the industry. At Weedy Point we pride ourselves on our ability to offer fair market pricing - We believe that cannabis pricing should never break the bank! We encourage you to come check us out and our staff will be ready to help you find whatever you are looking for!