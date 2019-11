We are a full service dispensary in a quiet & discreet location just 2 miles outside of Dillon, Montana. We offer the highest quality flowers, a wide variety of strains and a pricing structure guaranteed to satisfy any taste and budget. With over 20 years of combined growing experience, our team has the expertise, passion and commitment to bring you superior quality medicine, grown by and for connoisseurs. We currently run around 20 strains with new strains being added often. In addition to more well-known strains, we breed our own unique in-house strains for the adventurous connoisseur and a wider spectrum of flavors and benefits. We at Welcome Home Apothecary believe that the medicine we grow is a diverse and variably applicable medicine that is truly effective for a wide range of health issues including pain management, seizure disorders, cancer, skin disorders such as shingles, PTSD and other anxiety disorders, insomnia, loss of appetite and digestive problems, among others. We are here to help you in your pursuit of a healthy alternative to mainstream medicine. Grown entirely without pesticides or toxic chemicals, we will provide you with medicine that you know is pure and healthy. Additionally, our concentrates are now made without solvents of any kind. In fact, we proudly make our Laboratory Certificates of Analysis (full testing results reports) available to our patients & visitors, so that you can see for yourself that there are no harmful contaminants in your medicine. Our unique approach includes blending other healing botanicals into some of our products for a complete, holistic healing experience. Some of these include our wild yarrow infused cannasalve, wild chokecherry/ local honey liquid lozenge & invigorating espresso/bee pollen hard candies. For a gourmet treat, we offer a variety of popular edibles. We honor our Veterans & Seniors with a 10% discount everyday. We also offer monthly & holiday specials that are available to all patients. Celebrate your birthday with a freebie from your favorite budtender. Patients benefit from our growth through new patient signing bonuses & referral bonuses. Our friendly, knowledgeable staff are here to assist and set you at ease in our comfortable, homey shop. We want you to feel like family.