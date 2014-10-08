pistolpeteME
Poor quality vape cartridges (or poor quality control).... I purchased two vape cartridges here. Both were sealed- twice- so there was no way to see the cartridge or oil prior to purchase. Upon opening both containers I found that some of the oil had “crystallized”. (Best way to describe it) And over the life of the cartridge it never “melted”. So more than a third of product was left in the cartridge unusable. Needless to say- I was disappointed in the quality. For reference- Cartridge 1 is CBD:THC 3:1 mix Cartridge 2 is Dirigo
Good Morning pistolpeteME, thank you for taking the time to leave a review for us. We're happy to see that the service and dispensary atmosphere were to your liking. As for the carts in question, we apologize for any poor products and want to reassure you that it's an isolated incident. Furthermore, if you ever have any kind of issues with our products or devices, feel free to bring them back to the dispensary for a replacement. We pride ourselves on the quality of our concentrates and have recently reformulated our vape cart oil for more potency and flavor. We hope you'll give us another chance to show you how cannabis should be in the near future. —Be well, Your Wellness Connection