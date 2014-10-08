pistolpeteME on August 8, 2019

Poor quality vape cartridges (or poor quality control).... I purchased two vape cartridges here. Both were sealed- twice- so there was no way to see the cartridge or oil prior to purchase. Upon opening both containers I found that some of the oil had “crystallized”. (Best way to describe it) And over the life of the cartridge it never “melted”. So more than a third of product was left in the cartridge unusable. Needless to say- I was disappointed in the quality. For reference- Cartridge 1 is CBD:THC 3:1 mix Cartridge 2 is Dirigo