MadameGreen3988
Perfect. In every way possible. Perfect. Massachusetts you betta step ya game up!
Good afternoon, MadameGreen3988. Thanks for this stellar review. We love hearing from folks from out-of-state about how much they enjoy their experiences in our dispensaries! If you think you might know any other ways we can get even better, feel free to message us on social, or send an Email to patients@mainewellness.org. We hope you come back soon!