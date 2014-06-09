visited from Massachusetts everyone was so nice and friendly. its set up different then Massachusetts u get a ticket n they call ur number. i suggest to look at the menue b4 going in so u r in and out. they have drinks trail mix all different kinds of things. a lot of cbd options

Dispensary said:

Good morning, Melanies617. Thanks for your review! We're glad to hear that our neighbors in Massachusetts are coming up and enjoying our dispensaries. Just so you know for next time; we also offer an online menu where you can pre-order everything you want to pick up. It'll be ready and waiting for you when you get to the dispensary. We hope you make another trip up soon, and make sure to tell your friends about the cheaper prices, nicer looking facilities, and wider range of products in Maine :) Have a great day! —Be well, Your Wellness Connection Please follow us on our social media: IG: @maine.wellness | FB: https://www.facebook.com/wcmaine/ | Twitter: mainewellness | YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MainewellnessOrg