Follow
Pickup available
Wellness Solution
Pickup available
580-868-2022
114 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 48
Show All 22
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$280
Deals
CLONE BOGO
Valid 11/16/2019
Buy one clone at the price of $20.00 get 2nd one 1/2 off. Mix or Match. $20.00 for one clone, 2nd clone 1/2 off. Skunk #1, Blue Mystic, Northern Lights and Collin OG
No other discount applied. No rain checks.
CLONE BOGO
Valid 11/16/2019
Buy one clone at the price of $20.00 get 2nd one 1/2 off. Mix or Match. $20.00 for one clone, 2nd clone 1/2 off. Skunk #1, Blue Mystic, Northern Lights and Collin OG
No other discount applied. No rain checks.
Staff picks
Demp's Divine Dank
from Divine Thumb
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Demp's Divine Dank
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$75¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Blue Dream
from Divine Thumb
14.1%
THC
___
CBD
$111 gram
$111 gram
$38.5⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Pineapple Express
from Divine Thumb
11.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$75¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2801 ounce
All Products
Tikal
from Good Medicine Gardens
16.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Tikal
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$75¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2801 ounce
White Widow
from Good Medicine Garden
13.5%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$75¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Burmese Kush
from Divine Thumb
15.1%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Burmese Kush
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$75¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Cream Caramel
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Cream Caramel
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$75¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2801 ounce
OG Kush
from Divine Thumb
14%
THC
0.7%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$38.5⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Northern Lights
from Medical Green
20%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Northern Lights #5
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$75¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Blueberry Kush
from Unknown Brand
25.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Kush
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$75¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Inzane In The Membrane
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$111 gram
$111 gram
$75¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2801 ounce
White Critical
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
3%
CBD
White Critical
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$38.5⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Crescendo
from Unknown Brand
15%
THC
___
CBD
$111 gram
$111 gram
$38.5⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2801 ounce
CB Dream
from Unknown Brand
7.57%
THC
7.5%
CBD
$111 gram
$111 gram
$75¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Blue Dream #2
from Unknown Brand
14.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream #2
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$75¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Sherbet Cookies
from Unknown Brand
23.76%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sherbet Cookies
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$75¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Durban Poison
from Good Medicine Gardens
13.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$75¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Lemon Chillo
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Chillo
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$75¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Tincture 1800mg
from US Cannabis Pharma
___
THC
___
CBD
$1601 ounce
$1601 ounce
Tincture 1200mg
from US Canabis Pharma
___
THC
___
CBD
$1201 ounce
$1201 ounce
Oklahoma Tonic 100mg
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$201 ounce
$201 ounce
Tinture 1500mg 2:1
from Uterpia
500mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$1001 gram
$1001 gram
Tincture 750mg 2:1
from Uterpia
250mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Tincture 1500mg
from Uterpia
1500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$1201 gram
$1201 gram
Tincture 750mg
from Uterpia
750mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Treacle Sap 2oz
from Rancho Pura Verde
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$20½ gram
$20½ gram
Treacle Sap 4oz
from Rancho Pura Verde
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Orange Cookies Syringe
from 1937
85%
THC
5%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$651 gram
$651 gram
CBD Hemp Oil 2oz
from NATIVE
0mg
THC
600mg
CBD
$78.941 ounce
$78.941 ounce
CBD Tincture 1oz
from Hippie Brew
0mg
THC
375mg
CBD
$31.581 ounce
$31.581 ounce
CBD Hemp Oil 2oz
from NATIVE
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$52.631 ounce
$52.631 ounce
CBD Tincture 2oz
from Hippie Brew
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$52.631 ounce
$52.631 ounce
Take A "Paws"
from Hippie Brew
0mg
THC
375mg
CBD
$31.581 ounce
$31.581 ounce
Fruity Pebbles Sugar Wax
from Rancho Pura Verde
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Orange Zkittles Taffy
from Rancho Pura Verde
64.8%
THC
4.76%
CBD
Orange Zkittles
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Golden Goat Budder
from Rancho Pura Verde
56%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
SAP
from Green Flower Treats
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$301 ounce
$301 ounce
Honeypot 300mg
from Grow Green Infusion
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
$65each
Medicated Powder
from Cartel Oil Co.
200mg
THC
___
CBD
$45pack of 10
$45pack of 10
Applesauce Bread Baking Kit
from Lone Buckeye Farms
45mg
THC
___
CBD
$22.49each
$22.49each
123