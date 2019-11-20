Follow
West Coast Cannabis Club - Palm Desert
(442) 282-5101
303 products
All Products
SC Canna Farms | Strawberry BananaZ
from Santa Cruz Canna Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Thin Mints
from High Garden
18.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Thin Mints
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackwater OG
from High Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackwater
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackberry Sour
from Henry's Original
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Sour
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Haze
from Henry's Original
16.13%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Pineapple Haze
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookie Glue
from High Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Glue
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Wonder Woman OG
from CRU Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wonder Woman OG
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Pink Sherbet
from CRU Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Sherbet
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Mother's Milk
from CRU Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mother's Milk
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Lamb's Bread
from High Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lamb's Bread
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Kryptonite
from High Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Kryptonite
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Fun Uncle | Surf's Up OG
from Caliva
24.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Surf's Up OG
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Punch
from Royal Tree
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Punch
Strain
$58⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana OG
from Royal Tree
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$58⅛ oz
In-store only
Larry OG
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
24.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Slug
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Slug
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Dosidos
from THC Design
19.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
CRU Glue
from CRU Cannabis
21.35%
THC
0%
CBD
CRU Glue
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Ghost OG
from Kings Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
Blue Zkittles
from High Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Zkittlez
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Spyrock OG
from Henry's Original
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Spyrock OG
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit
from Henry's Original
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
Blue Dream
from Henry's Original
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Platinum OG
from Henry's Original
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum OG
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Lava Cake
from Claybourne Co.
21.25%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Venom OG
from Caliva
18.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Venom OG
Strain
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
Papaya
from Lowell Herb Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
GG8
from Lowell Herb Co.
24%
THC
0.05%
CBD
GG8
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies in the Sky
from Lowell Herb Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies in the Sky
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Tree
from Lowell Herb Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Tree
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Tree
from Lowell Herb Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Tree
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Goji OG
from Grizzly Peak Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Goji OG
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Blanka
from Grizzly Peak Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blanka
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Grizzly OG
from Grizzly Peak Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grizzly OG
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Rainbow Wreck
from Grizzly Peak Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainbow Wreck
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Pie
from Grizzly Peak Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Pie
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Poison Dart
from Grizzly Peak Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Poison Dart
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Rug Burn OG
from Dime Bag
24.97%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Rug Burn OG
Strain
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
EBK 24
from Grizzly Peak Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
EBK 24
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Sherbet
from Henry's Original
21.76%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Sherbet
Strain
