Happuroker
Much improved. Nice flower and glass selection. Good prices as well. If you haven't been here in awhile...go check it out. Brian is very knowledgable...nice guy
Prices dont include tax, so you pay more when you go to checkout. The pot is dried out? bought a pre roll it was so bad had to throw it away.. bad as in im thinking it was the leaf from the plant no real pot or bud!? who knows what was in that.. and 1 gram..The container says it weighed 1gram but theres no way it really did. but it was only 15 something after tax.. bring your stash on your coast visit
Professional, modern, cozy atmosphere. Happy, knowledgeable staff who are genuinely friendly. They always have in store deals and discounts. Veteran/Senior discount. Dogs allowed! Topicals, Edibles, Concentrates, Cartridges, Prerolls, Flower. Consistently receiving a variety of new products and brands. Better prices and hours than across the street lol