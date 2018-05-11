trixxi on November 21, 2018

I think this is a great dispensary! I will let people who are interested in seeing a Leafly menu know this much: There is a TON of excellent flower, oils, cartridges at amazing range of prices! There is even right now a strain of bud they have that is over 35% THC!!! (I didn't try though) I am a medical customer so the prices I am mentioning are medical. There are Ounces priced $25/$50/$75/$100. Also there are several 'tiers' of all really top quality flower as well. They have the most cartridges in any one store I have seen in awhile, with excellent price ranges. Though they may not have a Leafly menu; their hours are posted and I recommend you stop in and find yourself A) Some great deals on excellent product, B) Super friendly budtenders, C) mellow 'ma - and pa' kinda atmosphere that is neither pushy or trendy. Never a long line as well. Thanks again West! I will be back for another great deal, thanks for the good customer service Bryce!