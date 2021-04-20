Family owned and operated farm located in Poland Spring, Maine. We are dedicated to providing high quality products at reasonable prices. We provide delivery to Androscoggin County, Oxford County, and Cumberland County. If outside of the listed geographic areas, feel free to reach out about possibly servicing your area. Alternative phone Number 207-312-9177. Free with a $50.00 minimum order. Payment Methods We prefer cash, as there is no processing/transaction or other fees associated with cash payments, however, please read below. **NOTE** We are accepting debit/credit card purchases with Square. The processing fee for all debit/credit purchases is 10%, which will be added to the total purchase price at the time of delivery. We ask that if payment is to be made via debit/credit, please state you would like to pay via debit/credit at the time of placing your order, as the Driver will need to bring Square to the delivery. **NOTE** We are accepting payments via the Venmo App. The processing fee for Venmo payments is 5%, which will be added to the total purchase price at the time of delivery. We ask that if payment is to be made via Venmo, please state at the time of placing your order you would like to use Venmo as the Driver will need to take a specific phone with the app installed on it.