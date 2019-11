The WVPG is a not-for-profit green medical cannabis dispensing collective for legally-qualified prop 215 patients. We provide a community-based solution for the need to safe access to medicine for patients suffering from a wide variety of doctor diagnosed conditions including HIV/AIDS, cancer, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, anxiety and other serious illness. We provide safe and affordable access to a wide variety of medication, including high quality medical cannabis, clones, concentrates, and an assortment of high quality edibles. LA Approved: LA-A12-18-0000013-APP | LA-M12-18-0000012-APP