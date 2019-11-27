872 products
Black Friday Sale
Valid 11/26/2019 – 11/30/2019
Smoke, toke and be merry this holiday season with deals that will keep you blazed into the New Year! 30% off everything in the store! $7 eights! $5 dubs! $10 grams of oil! $5 House of Cultivar Pre-rolls! November 29th only!
While supplies last, quantities are limited.
All Products
Agent Orange by Solstice Pro
from Solstice Pro
13.08%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sin Mint Cookies by Skord
from Skord
21.28%
THC
0.11%
CBD
SinMint Cookies
Strain
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Cinex by Hydrofarmer
from Hydrofarmer
20.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinex
Strain
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cannalope Kush by Hydrofarmer
from Hydrofarmer
19.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Cannalope Kush
Strain
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Kush by Hydrofarmer
from Hydrofarmer
22.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Kosher Kush by Clandestine Consulting
from Clandestine Consulting
20.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Space Candy by Lucky Devil Farms
from Lucky Devil Farms
21.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Candy
Strain
$16⅛ oz
In-store only
Sweet And Sour Widow by G&S Greenery
from G&S Greenery
7.37%
THC
11.49%
CBD
Sweet and Sour Widow
Strain
$18⅛ oz
In-store only
Ewok by Firebros
from Firebros
17.85%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Ewok
Strain
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Suede Shoes by DRIFTBOAT
from Driftboat
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chunk Norris by Eagle Tree Farms
from Eagle Tree Farms
21.46%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Chunk Norris
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Cinex Kush by Eagle Tree Farms
from Eagle Tree Farms
17.63%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Cinex Kush
Strain
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Alien Candy by Khush Kush
from Khush Kush
20.02%
THC
0.53%
CBD
Alien Candy
Strain
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Bomb by Landseye Logistics
from Landseye Logistics
20.09%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Gorilla Bomb
Strain
$17⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutch Treat by Eagle Tree Farms
from Eagle Tree Farms
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Xj 13 by Solstice Pro
from Solstice Pro
20.18%
THC
0%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Og by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
24.82%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Lemon Og
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Cookies And Cream by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
23.03%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Cookies and Cream Cheese
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Cookies by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
23.08%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Cookies
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Chernobyl by Canndo
from Canndo
18.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$3.751 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawberry Cough by Honu Enterprises
from Honu Enterprises
22.65%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Fire Mtn Og by Honu Enterprises
from Honu Enterprises
19.43%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Fire Mtn Og
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Lilly Cbd by The Lazy Bee Gardens
from The Lazy Bee Gardens
3.72%
THC
9.96%
CBD
Lilly Cbd
Strain
$11⅛ oz
In-store only
San Fernando Valley OG (SFV OG) by Doc Croc
from Doc Croc
25.63%
THC
0.14%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
DocCroc/ San Fernando Valley OG (2g)
from Doc Croc
25.63%
THC
0.14%
CBD
SFV OG Kush
Strain
$222 g
In-store only
Querkle by Smrb
from Smrb
21.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Querkle
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Chemdawg Sour by Green Acre Pharms
from Green Acre Pharms
20.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdawg Sour
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Pine Queen Dream by Green Acre Pharms
from Green Acre Pharms
18.54%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Pine Queen Dream
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Sherbert by Green Acre Pharms
from Green Acre Pharms
20.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Goji Og by F & D Management
from F & D Management
21.17%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Goji OG
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Lemon Banana Sherbet by F & D Management
from F & D Management
18.81%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Lemon Banana Sherbet
Strain
$16⅛ oz
In-store only
501st Og by F & D Management
from F & D Management
18.68%
THC
0.2%
CBD
501st OG
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Rocket Fuel by F & D Management
from F & D Management
20.74%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Rocket Fuel
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Dutch Treat by Coastal Enterprises
from Coastal Enterprises
23.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Candyland by Coastal Enterprises
from Coastal Enterprises
25.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$71 g
In-store only
Platinum Animal Cookies by Coastal Enterprises
from Coastal Enterprises
22.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Animal Cookies
Strain
$71 g
In-store only
Sherbert by Coastal Enterprises
from Coastal Enterprises
24.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$71 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Limesicle by Coastal Enterprises
from Coastal Enterprises
18.43%
THC
1.01%
CBD
Limesicle
Strain
$23.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Kimbo Kush by Skord
from Skord
21.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Northern Lights by Sitka Packaging
from Sitka Packaging
17.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
