Follow
Pickup available
Western Oregon Dispensary Newberg
Pickup available
503-487-6679
Black Friday!!=*Green Friday Opening at 9AM!!
Green Friday Specials !! Opening at 9AM!! $29.99 W.O.D Deal 7 grams of Queso Perro B Buds Free Silicone pipe w/glass bowl ,pack of papers ,Wallet card grinder and a W.O.D lighter a savings of $14 We will also be having 40% off Select Strains Cartridges ,25% off Wlyd THC Edibles and....25% off all GLASS!!!!!come stop by and say HIGH!!!
$5 gram everyday!
Valid until 2/10/2020
We always have one strain to choose from for our $5 grams daily. ($5 a gram after tax)
Daily recreational limits apply