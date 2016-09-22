*Now accepting Visa, American Express, and MasterCard! Medical Only* Western Oregon Dispensary offers a large selection of cannabis, edibles, concentrates, tinctures, glass and more!! Our friendly staff can't wait to help you find just the right product! We are home to the $6.00 gram everyday and we weigh all of our eighths out to 4 grams. We're open 7 days a week to help you with all of your cannabis needs!