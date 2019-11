Westside Cllctv is a privately held, vertically integrated business. California State licensed 360 Cannabis Company dispensary. Westside has built a reputation for providing Next-Level Quality and Supply of cannabis products. Boasting one of the largest dispensaries in California, we set ourselves apart with our knowledgeable and passionate staff. We offer a full inventory of Multi-Award Winning Brands and products. Westside is your legal connection for all things cannabis. Each week Westside hosts Patient Appreciation Days, where participating vendors stop by to educate visitors about their brand and products while offering exclusive specials while on premise. Westside Cllctv was recently awarded Business of The Year in 2019 for Outstanding Service to The Community of Perris. Stop by and stay High!