About
Westside Wellness is a family owned and operated facility. Founded by patients for the patients of the OMMP. Our staff is knowledgeable, caring and compassionate. We offer a large variety of flower, edible products and concentrates. Our years of experience allow us to provide you the best possible experience. Lab tested and patient approved we invite you to let your healing begin here.
We welcome all patients and caregivers. Stop by and see Washington Counties First and largest dispensary, we look forward to meeting you personally.