Almost always get a headache from their flower but no where else. This place was the closest for me so I only came here because I felt a little lazy with the heat but definitely won't return do to lack of respect racist people in this shop. You should be ashamed of yourself. I can't wait to see what wonderful comment I get back from whomever is monitoring this.

Dispensary said:

I am really sorry to hear this....Racist??? Who was it that was being this way to you? I would love to give you the wonderful comment you want back, but that is a pretty generalized statement. In order for me to rectify this situation I need more information. I find it very strange to hear my staff is racist?? We have a very diverse work crew, and none of them have ever brought it up to me....Please respond.... But as far as you saying that our flower always gives you a headache hmmmmm..... See our flower is all grown from various farms all around the region and the same flower that we get goes to quite a few dispensaries in our general vicinity so you must have a problem with smoking in general??