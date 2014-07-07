StoneyCreech
I like everything about the store it fuckin'rocks
Thank you! We always try our best to provide the best service to our fantastic customers. You rock!
4.6
10 reviews
Really knowledgeable staff that take the time to listen to what you want and then meet your needs. Our favorite store here on The Rock.
Thank you for your kind words! We love to help and meet your needs!
This location is the greatest! Thank you Sean for the information on Bright Moments.
We love this location too! Thank you for coming in and your kind words.
Nice little Mom & Pop shop. I visit Whidbey Is on my weekends that I get and it's nice to come off the ferry and swing on in real quick. Small shop. Ok selection.
Thank you. We are happy to be here on beautiful Whidbey Island! See you next time.
Been going to this shop for a couple years now. I have seen so many faces come and go but the knowledge and friendliness of the Bud tenders has never faltered. This is my favorite shop and always will be.
We are so happy to have you as a customer. Thank you so much for being you.
Convenient location, great customer service and warm friendly vibe. I love the displays. It’s easy to view products and the selection is much appreciated.
They changed the location from Bayview to Freeland, but a lot of people I know that live more south like myself preferred it being in Bayview. Wish they picked a a place southern because there is already a cannabis shop in Freeland. Otherwise they sell good product.
Linda was so helpful and friendly! She even said they update their leafly on the regular ;)
Based on a single visit, I think this is a great shop. Now it is really small--but apparently they're about to move to a roomier location. Knowledgeable, friendly staff. Kaleigh helped me make selections that were great matches for my taste. If you're on the island, check this place out.
Amazing product. Awesome budtender who are always happy to answer any questions or just help you pick out an awesome product! Couldn't get better than WICC!