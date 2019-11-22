Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
**9420 W. Bell Rd,
Sun City, AZ 85351**
6233744141-shop phone
**** DELIVERY SERVICE AVAILABLE ***
** HOURS- 7:00am - 10:00pm DAILY!
**** ACCEPTING CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS WITH A $1.35 TRANSACTION FEE**** WE DO NOT ACCEPT AMERICAN EXPRESS***
***** Express Checkout available MONDAY-THURSDAY 9am-5pm and FRIDAY, SATURDAY and SUNDAY from 2:30-'till closing. Just call in your order and it will be ready for you when you arrive. Existing Customers Only.*****
----------
**"PREMIUM"** FLOWER- $ 11 Grams, $35 Eighths, $60 Quarters, $110 Half Oz, $185 Full Oz
**"TOP"** FLOWER- $8 Grams, $25 Eighths, $45 Quarters, $85 Half Oz, $150 Full Oz
**Prices Do NOT include Tax**
----------
ATM available, transaction fee is $2.00
----------
**White Mountain Health Center would like to announce their New Point System! Starting 8/21/19 there will be a new points system taking effect along with new daily deals and product pricing!
NEW Points
Every $1 spent equals 1pt.
Every 400pts = $50 in house credit!!
OLD Points
Points amassed prior to 8/21/19 date will still be able to be used at old system value (100pts = $3 in house credit) until the END OF 2019!king effect along with new daily deals and product pricing!***
**First time patient specials** Free Pipe or Accessory. PLUS *Buy One Get 1 of the following* ... Up to an 1/8th of Flower OR 1G Concentrate OR Any Amy & Al's edible OR Any Sweet Science cartridge.Then take 25% Off All Other Products.**Redeem a 2nd time when making another purchase within 30 Days!!!***
**Prices Do NOT include Tax**
**Only 6.3% Sales Tax in Sun City!!**
-----------
NEW DAILY DEALS STARTING 8/21/19!!
**Monday** Shake Monday ... $5 Pre Rolls.. $5 select Grams Flower.. $20 and $15 Shake 1/8ths Flower.. Every $100 spent gets a FREE 100mg Brownie or Shake 1/8th.
----------
**Tuesday** Tasty Tuesday ... 15 % off Edibles, 20% off Amy and Al's edibles ALL DAY!
----------
**Wednesday** Stock up / Wax Wednesday ... Mix and Match any strains PREMIUM flower $175 Oz, $95 1/2 Oz.. Mix and Match any strains TOP flower $140 Oz, $75 1/2 Oz.. 15% Off ALL Concentrates (vape, cartridges, wax, etc)
----------
**Thursday** Therapeutic Thursday ... 15% Off CBD products, Topicals, Tinctures and Capsules
----------
**Friday** Free Gram(s) Friday ... Free Gram of Flower for EVERY Eighth Flower purchased.
----------
**Saturday** Stock up / Shatterday ... Mix and Match any strains PREMIUM flower $175 Oz, $95 1/2 Oz.. Mix and Match any strains TOP flower $140 Oz, $75 1/2 Oz.. 15% Off ALL Concentrates (vape, cartridges, wax, etc)
----------
**Sunday** Pick Your Special ... Pick any ONE of our new Daily Specials!!!
-----------
"**Early Bird Special**" Come in from 7:00 am - 9:00 am and get 10% OFF anything not already on sale that day.
-----------
-----------------
**VETERANS DISCOUNT 10% OFF!** Excluding discount pricing.
**SENIOR DISCOUNT 10% OFF! Excluding discount pricing.
----------
***TRY OUR NEW DELIVERY SERVICE***
