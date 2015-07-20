WHITE RABBIT CANNABIS is a family owned and operated 21+ Medically Endorsed Recreational store located in Lynnwood, Washington. Our journey began in April 2014 with vacant land where we could build a vision of an environment where people could feel comfortable, relaxed, and happy. We are proud to be involved in a movement where free will and common sense have prevailed, inspiring us to help legitimize the responsible use of Cannabis for recreational use. Customer satisfaction is paramount at the White Rabbit. Not only do we invite your feedback, we take it seriously! We offer a wide variety of products striving to have something for everyone. We love our customers, and are always happy to see new faces. Hop on by! ***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT A MOMENTS NOTICE! Please Call The Store Ahead Of Time If Looking For a Specific Product!***