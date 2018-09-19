The White River Wellness Provisioning Center is conveniently located off of highway M-37 in White Cloud, Michigan. Located only 35 miles from Grand Rapids, 30 miles from Muskegon, and 15 miles from Big Rapids, our provisioning center is a trusted choice of medical marihuana patients in Newaygo County and the West Michigan region. At White River Wellness we believe in providing patients with a clean, comfortable, and inviting hometown environment. The provisioning center offers a wide range of products in a variety of categories to meet your medical needs.