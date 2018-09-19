Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
The White River Wellness Provisioning Center is conveniently located off of highway M-37 in White Cloud, Michigan. Located only 35 miles from Grand Rapids, 30 miles from Muskegon, and 15 miles from Big Rapids, our provisioning center is a trusted choice of medical marihuana patients in Newaygo County and the West Michigan region. At White River Wellness we believe in providing patients with a clean, comfortable, and inviting hometown environment. The provisioning center offers a wide range of products in a variety of categories to meet your medical needs.