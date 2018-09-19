Sutton523
Love this place! The staff is great! So is the rewards program! On my way there today!
4.9
10 reviews
Was really freaked out when I first stepped in there! It was the first Dispo I had been to that had iPads to look through menus! It actually turned out to been amazingly convenient and they have no problem actually grabbing the product for you to see physically either. I also love their loyalty program along with the fact I can place an order online prior to going since I live an hour away. It’s nice to be able to just have to pay for my order and then head right out. Staff is ridiculously friendly and knowledgeable. Location is clean and very appealing to the eye. They have special products they have in a glass display. Everything about this place is top notch and if you get the chance I would definitely check this place out!
Thank you for the great review! We strive to provide a comfortable, convenient and welcoming experience for every guest. We appreciate you stopping by and hope to have you back in the near future!
Very fast and friendly environment. Been going there the past 5 months. Best prices in 40 mile radius from but it's closer than that. Thank you all for doing such a great job.
Glad you enjoyed! Please come visit us again soon!
great products and service! amazing CBS selections!
Thanks for the review! We carry a wide selection of product in order to better serve all our customers. We're glad to hear you enjoyed and look forward to your next visit!
Flower ✔ Knowledgeable Staff ✔ The only reason for the 3 star on atmosphere, was because I personally do not like dogs, I feel having a pet in a "pharmacy" is unsanitary. I will return for the concentrates, the budders are 👌.
Thanks for leaving the wonderful review! We strive to create and atmosphere that's both comfortable and welcoming.Please come visit us again soon!
An all-around great experience!!
That's great to hear Aaron! We appreciate you choosing White River Wellness and hope to have you back soon!
Great staff and product.
We are happy to hear you enjoyed! Please come see us again soon!
I love the products and I enjoy all the employees they are very helpful. They and really nice. I want to thank all of you for your time and consideration.😊😃
We appreciate you! It's awesome to hear you enjoyed your experience and we look forward to your next visit!
Its alot different then the dispensaries in lansing or bay city high quality products I do think there could be changes done to improve I dont like everything prepackaged people also like to see there stuff weighed out and people also like to see what product they are buying vs looking threw a container.. I do think prices could be a bit cheaper or already pretaxed. Overall staff is friendly high quality products hopefully with time more improvements will be made.
Thanks for leaving us a review! We genuinely appreciate your feedback in regards to your recent visit and will take it into account. Thanks for stopping by and we look forward to seeing you again in the future!
Great products and a very friendly staff!!
Thank you! We appreciate you stopping by White River Wellness and hope to have you back soon!