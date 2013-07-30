Wickenburg Alternative Medicine (WAM) is a non-profit medical marijuana dispensary that carries top quality cannabis products and accessories in a safe, comfortable and caring environment for every patient's need. Established in the spring of 2013, WAM opened it's doors to provide a service for Arizona patients. We carry all top shelf strains, edibles, hash, concentrate and a wide assortment of accessories. All of our highly knowledgeable dispensary agents are well-versed in the medicinal advantages of medical cannabis and are happy to assist newcomers as well as experienced users. ---------------------------------------- ALL PRICES SHOWN INCLUDE TAXES.