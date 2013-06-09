Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Wake and Bake / Happy Hippy Hour

Valid 10/1/2019 - 12/31/2050

Come stop by and check out our awesome deals! Monday-Friday Wake and Bake: 8:00am-11:00am Save 5% off anything in store! Happy Hippy Hour: 4:20pm-7:00pm Save 5% off anything in store!'

Does not apply to $3 gram