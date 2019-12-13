157 products
All Products
**Post Tax Shown (Med Tax Exempt)**
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
9lb Hammer
from Old Apple Farm
24.32%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Amnesia Lemon
from Unknown Brand
14.42%
THC
0%
CBD
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cement Shoes
from Quantum Oregon
18.11%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crater Kush
from Unknown Brand
19.44%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Creme Rose
from Quantum Oregon
14.64%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Delhi Friend
from Unknown Brand
13.12%
THC
0%
CBD
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dianoga Pie
from Quantum Oregon
17.23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GB6 x WZ
from Quantum Oregon
20%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Dawg
from 45th Parallel Farms
25.98%
THC
0.75%
CBD
Grape Dawg
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Pineapple
from Unknown Brand
23.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hell's Fire
from Unknown Brand
30.3%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Wreck
from Quantum Oregon
28.81%
THC
1.29%
CBD
Northern Wreck
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OGKB
from Quantum Oregon
19.55%
THC
0.07%
CBD
OGKB
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pugs Breath
from Quantum Oregon
21.1%
THC
0.13%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SPK
from Sasquatch Valley Farms
14.18%
THC
0.06%
CBD
SPK
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Stephen Hawking Kush (High CBD)
from Sasquatch Valley Farms
7.1%
THC
13.6%
CBD
Stephen Hawking Kush
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Stumptown Diesel
from Old Apple Farm
19.84%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Silver Haze
from Dank Brothers
24.74%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Strip
from Quantum Oregon
18.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Tahoe
from Shadowbox Farms
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ultra Violence #1
from Quantum Oregon
17.22%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Cookies
from Shadowbox Farms
26.8%
THC
0%
CBD
White Cookies
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Clay Wolf - Blue Goo (Dabs)
from Clay Wolf
59.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Goo
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Clay Wolf - Bubble Gum (Live Resin)
from Clay Wolf
77.4%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Clay Wolf - The Mango (Live Resin)
from Clay Wolf
68.1%
THC
0.5%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's - Lemon Sour Diesel (Live Resin)
from Dr. Jolly's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's Full Spectrum RSO -Cherry Deathstar x Chocolate Hashberry
from Dr. Jolly's
67.12%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's Full Spectrum RSO - Chocolate Gelato Cake
from Unknown Brand
66.02%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's Full Spectrum RSO - East Fork 2:1 CBD
from Dr. Jolly's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's Full Spectrum RSO - Mendoo
from Dr. Jolly's
68.44%
THC
0.23%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's Full Spectrum RSO - Phenos
from Dr. Jolly's
63.84%
THC
0.82%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's Full Spectrum RSO - Sour Diesel x Green C
from Unknown Brand
62.4%
THC
0.22%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's Full Spectrum RSO - Sunset Sherbet
from Dr. Jolly's
66.51%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's Full Spectrum RSO - UK Cheese
from Dr. Jolly's
71.33%
THC
0.12%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Estaweeda - Sugar Daddy (Shatter)
from Unknown Brand
68.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
No Label - Bubba Kush (Shatter)
from Unknown Brand
73.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
No Label - Cloud Cover (Shatter)
from Unknown Brand
81.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
No Label - Queso Pero (Shatter)
from Unknown Brand
81.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
1234