***************** WE ARE RECREATIONAL OLCC ************
ADA Accessible - ATM Available - Weekly OMMP Discounts!
Our goal is to provide high quality cannabis in a safe, discreet, and professional environment to all of our customers & OMMP Patients at very affordable prices. Our prices are some of the lowest in Clackamas County!
We offer 10% off your total purchase for Veterans, and Honored Citizens (60 or older)!
(Can not Exceed 15% in combined discounts)
****As of January, 2017, the state of OR has instituted a 17% sales tax on recreational marijuana, and 3% in the City of Portland. It is displayed/reflected in the prices on Leafly and is collected at the time of sale.