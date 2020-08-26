WildFire is a fully licensed craft cannabis company based in Central Maine. We are committed to bringing you safe access to exceptional artisanal cannabis. Locally owned and operated, we provide some of the best products grown right here in Maine. WildFire is a relatively new company, but our staff is not new to cannabis. With over 20 combined years of experience growing cannabis, our small team is dedicated to growing the best quality product the right way. Using top of the line equipment and nutrients we are able to ensure the products that you receive are safe and clean. We work with premium genetics and expertly selected phenotypes to produce the most delicious and potent cannabis possible. We often collaborate with other local companies to bring diversity to our menu. Craft cannabis is our life, we grow because we love to do it, and we truly believe that cannabis will have a remarkable impact on the world. Our story started with a few friends that cared about the diversability of cannabis around the world. Being behind the scenes, we were able to see just what modern science has to offer cannabis for the world. When WildFire was founded, we committed ourselves to always produce clean cannabis for those who love the plant as much as we do. For us, it's not just about the job, but our love of cannabis and how it has changed our lives. Some with the mood lifting qualities it possesses, and others with the purpose it has brought to our lives. Our love for the craft is strong, and our product reflects all the love and attention that is put into our plants. After being on the medical scene for over a year, we decided to make the jump to adult use cannabis, allowing us to share our love of the craft. We want to invite more than just medical users to the products we put time and care into. If you are 21 or above, we welcome you to experience what Wildfire has to offer. We believe that cannabis use today exists on the precipice of an industrial revolution. With the Cannabis industry implementing the utilization of modern technology and scientific standards, change is coming. WildFire has been working with local Maine companies to get our new adult-use facility built, focusing on the things that make Maine grown cannabis great. We do everything we can to help our fellow small businesses out, working almost exclusively with Maine business owners. We are dedicated to our craft, and more importantly to our customers. WildFire has always worked towards the betterment of the understanding we have with cannabis, and always will. We have a variety of amazing strains; all hand chosen and highly coveted. Our cannabis is grown with care, each plant receiving exactly what they need to thrive. In order to ensure every bud looks perfect, all of our product is hand trimmed. Our mission is to help start a new era of cannabis, where the standards are higher and the product is better than ever.