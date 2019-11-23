Follow
Windy City Cannabis - Homewood
312-767-4876
233 products
Veteran-Disability-Minor
Valid 1/1/1
10% off all products.
Cannot be combined with other discounts or coupons.
Blueberry Boost
from IESO Little Egypt
12.17%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Powder Keg
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
23.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Powder Keg
Strain
$100¼ oz
In-store only
White Harmony - Swift Lifts
from verano
12.1%
THC
11.6%
CBD
White Harmony
Strain
$355 Pack
In-store only
Chernobyl
from Grassroots Cannabis
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dubble Rainbow
from Bedford Grow
23.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Dubble Rainbow
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Silver Haze
from Bedford Grow
26.78%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Shark
from Shelby County Community Services
6.06%
THC
9.67%
CBD
Blue Shark
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Optimus Prime
from IESO
18.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Optimus Prime
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Northern Lights
from Bedford Grow
22.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$601/8
In-store only
Orange Whip
from Bedford Grow
21.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Orang Whip
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Dawgma
from Bedford Grow
22.77%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Mad Dawg
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackout
from Bedford Grow
19.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Out
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Pink Grapefruit
from Cresco Labs
21.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Pink Grapefruit
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Cresco Labs
25.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Durban
from GTI
23.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Face Off OG
from Grassroots Cannabis
24.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Face Off OG
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
9 Pound Hammer
from Shelby County Community Services
19.19%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolate Mint OG
from Shelby County Community Services
15.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Mint OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Pheno 51
from Cresco Labs
27.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Pheno 51
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Tropical Sunrise
from PharmaCann
19.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropical Sunrise
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Crashers
from Cresco Labs
23.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
8 Ball Kush
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
21.59%
THC
0%
CBD
8 Ball Kush
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Punch
from Revolution Enterprises
26.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Punch
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Do Si Dos
from GTI
22.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Lollypop
from Bedford Grow
18.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Lollypop
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Durban
from Bedford Grow
26.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Durban
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Headwrecker
from Bedford Grow
17.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Headwrecker
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Ghost of the Mujahideen
from Bedford Grow
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghosts of the Mujahideen
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Honey Boo
from Cresco Labs
25.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Boo Boo
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Chunky Diesel
from Cresco Labs
21.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Chunky Diesel
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Orange Herijuana
from GTI
14.3%
THC
9.67%
CBD
Orange Herijuana
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Key Lime Remedy
from Revolution Enterprises
10.36%
THC
14.03%
CBD
Key Lime Remedy
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Face Melt OG
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
25.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Face Melt
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Island Lime Haze
from GTI
19.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Lime Haze
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Lavender Jones
from GTI
23.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Jones
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Jet Fuel OG
from GTI
22.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Mob Boss
from Grassroots Cannabis
26.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Mob Boss
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Green Crack
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
21.63%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Galactic Jack
from Shelby County Community Services
28.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Galactic Jack
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Michelin Star
from Bedford Grow
23.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Michelin Star
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
123456