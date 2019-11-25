315 products
Jugrnaut Diesel
from Revolution Enterprises
26.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Jugrnaut
Strain
$60⅛ oz
All Products
Gobbstopper
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
16.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Gobbstopper
Strain
$60⅛ oz
Aces High (GR)
from Grassroots Cannabis
23.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Aces High
Strain
$201 g
Blue Shark
from Shelby County Community Services
6.03%
THC
9.67%
CBD
CBD Blue Shark
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Sour Banana Sherbet #2
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
26.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbet #2
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Chernobyl
from Grassroots Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
309 OG (NGW)
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
25.74%
THC
0%
CBD
309 OG
Strain
$100½ oz
Chem De La Chem (GR)
from Grassroots Cannabis
24.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem De La Chem
Strain
$60⅛ oz
Chocolate Mint OG
from Shelby County Community Services
15.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Mint OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Cuvee
from Shelby County Community Services
27.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Cuvee
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Ghosts of the Mujahideen
from Bedford Grow
22.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghosts of the Mujahideen
Strain
$60⅛ oz
Gorilla Punch (REV)
from Revolution Enterprises
27.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Punch
Strain
$60⅛ oz
Holy Grail Kush Shake (NGW)
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Holy Grail Kush
Strain
$100½ oz
Kundunz (Bedford Grow)
from Bedford Grow
23.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Kundunz
Strain
$60⅛ oz
Lavender Jones
from GTI
22.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Jones
Strain
$60⅛ oz
Lime OG (IESO)
from IESO
20.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime OG
Strain
$55⅛ oz
MAC
from Grassroots Cannabis
26.25%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
Pheno 51 (Cresco)
from Cresco Labs
27.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Pheno 51
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
Sour Pink Grapefruit (cresco)
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Pink Grapefruit
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Tropical Sunrise
from PharmaCann
19.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropical Sunrise
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Wedding Crasher (Cresco)
from Cresco Labs
24.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$60⅛ oz
Cronuts #4
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
19.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Cronuts
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Alien X
from Revolution Enterprises
18.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Rock
Strain
$60⅛ oz
Bootlegger
from IESO
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Bootlegger
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Bubba Diagonal
from Grassroots Cannabis
24.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Triangle Kush
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
Chunky Diesel
from Cresco Labs
28.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Chunky Diesel
Strain
$201 g
Key Lime Remedy
from Revolution Enterprises
9.49%
THC
12.88%
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$60⅛ oz
OG 18
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
24.19%
THC
0%
CBD
0G 18
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Raspberry Glue (IESO)
from IESO Little Egypt
22.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Raspberry Glue
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Spectrum #12
from Revolution Enterprises
11.05%
THC
21.05%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$60⅛ oz
Wedding Cake
from GOLDLEAF
32.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$65⅛ oz
Wild Cherry Cola
from Revolution Enterprises
23.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Wild Cherry Cola
Strain
$60⅛ oz
Luckleberries #59
from Revolution Enterprises
28.03%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Luckleberries #59
Strain
$60⅛ oz
Double Gorilla OG - SUGAR - Live Resin
from Revolution Enterprises
85%
THC
3.24%
CBD
$601 g
Live Resin - BUDDER - Key Lime Surprise OG
from Revolution Enterprises
86.2%
THC
0.57%
CBD
$601 g
SPECTRA by Revolution - Rick Simpson Oil (R.S.O) - High CBD Syringe
from Revolution Enterprises
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601000 mg
Moby Dick - Shatter
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
88.39%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
Bermuda Triangle OG Dragon Tears
from Revolution Enterprises
83.03%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Bermuda Triangle OG
Strain
$901 g
Mag Landrace raw wax
from Ataraxia
82.13%
THC
0%
CBD
MAG Landrace
Strain
$601 g
Bubba Diagonal - Live Resin - Sugar
from Grassroots Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
