I hope we can get any kind of samples or any discounts soon. No more wheel again, no edibles I like, or the cartridges, flowers. Or good deal this week. Bit I still love you guys and respect you all. Who don't take advantage of me.
10 reviews
Awesome and very knowledgeable people. They are always in great spirits. They always greet me like I'm an old friend that they seldom see, which is true cause I'm always at work. I love coming here, it's quiet and relaxing.
All the other staff members are excellent I'm basing this review off of one person. It just takes one bad experience, guys named started with an R, I won't put him on blast that bad. R sold me a defective product knowing it was because you could see through the packaging that product was missing content. He also offered me a free accessory before the transaction, but after the transaction he then proceeded to tell me that I had to tell him that I wanted the free accessory before the transaction. It was on the whiteboard so it makes no sense that I had to mention it.
Friendly, knowledgeable staff and a great selection
I’ve been coming to this location for about seven months. I even moved further away and still choose this dispensary. Today Ryan (asst mgr I believe) defined good customer service by taking care of me with a discount after I broke a cartridge on accident I purchased a few days ago. Great location employees and service
No prices on any of the menu except online, online menu was way way off. They didn’t have the first 3 things I asked for even tho they’re written online. Everything cost $15 more than any other dispensary I ever been to in Chicago. Stick with whatever dispensary you are at now. Don’t make the mistake I did and change here for 24 short hours.
I love these guys, their knowledgeable & super friendly. The waiting area is always clean But I do miss the Essential Oils. Ryan, Chris, Alex & Billy “Bob” are awesome to work with. Oh and I loveeeee the location as it’s two blocks away from me. I do hope to see more flower deals on the board.
I like this locations cause it’s around the corner from my house,good selections of buds and concentrates. Highly recommended 👌
Ryan the Budtender was very professional and listened to what I wanted and my medical conditions, he recommended a variety of helpful products! I am definitely coming back!
New medical patient and had my first visit here recently. They were very ftiendly, patient with my questions, knowledgeable about the product offerings, and helpful. It was a great experience.