JoeBuddy on September 26, 2019

All the other staff members are excellent I'm basing this review off of one person. It just takes one bad experience, guys named started with an R, I won't put him on blast that bad. R sold me a defective product knowing it was because you could see through the packaging that product was missing content. He also offered me a free accessory before the transaction, but after the transaction he then proceeded to tell me that I had to tell him that I wanted the free accessory before the transaction. It was on the whiteboard so it makes no sense that I had to mention it.